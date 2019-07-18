Dorow’s single leads Frisco to 4-2 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Ryan Dorow hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 4-2 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday.

The single by Dorow capped a three-run inning and gave the RoughRiders a 3-0 lead after Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

After Tulsa scored a run in the sixth on a home run by Errol Robinson, the Drillers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Keibert Ruiz hit an RBI single, scoring Cristian Santana.

The RoughRiders tacked on another run in the eighth when Michael De Leon hit an RBI single, bringing home Andretty Cordero.

Cordero doubled and singled twice for Frisco.

Frisco right-hander Tyler Phillips (3-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Josiah Gray (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Robinson homered and doubled for the Drillers.

Despite the loss, Tulsa is 7-2 against Frisco this season.