Caraballo’s single leads AZL Giants Orange to 7-4 win over AZL Mariners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Andrew Caraballo hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 7-4 win over the AZL Mariners on Friday.

The single by Caraballo gave the AZL Giants Orange a 6-4 lead and capped a six-run inning for AZL Giants Orange. Earlier in the inning, AZL Giants Orange tied the game when P.J. Hilson stole home.

The AZL Giants Orange tacked on another run in the sixth when Luis Toribio scored on a passed ball.

Cory Taylor (2-0) got the win in relief while Danny Chang (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.