Chalo leads AZL Dodgers Lasorda over AZL D-backs 6-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Wladimir Chalo hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda defeated the AZL D-backs 6-1 on Friday.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda started the scoring in the first inning when Yunior Garcia hit a two-run double.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda later added two runs in both the second and eighth innings. In the second, Meaux Landry hit a two-run home run, while Chalo hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Jacob Gilliland (2-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL D-backs starter Rigoberto Borbolla (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Glenallen Hill homered and singled, also stealing a base for the AZL D-backs.