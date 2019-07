PHOENIX (AP) -- Albert Suarez doubled and singled as the AZL Dodgers Mota defeated the AZL Brewers Gold 7-2 on Friday.

AZL Dodgers Mota went up 7-0 in the fourth after Alex De Jesus and Ismael Alcantara scored on an error as part of a six-run inning.

Michael Martinez (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Joey Matulovich (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.