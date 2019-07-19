Peralta hits walk-off double in 10th, AZL Athletics Gold beats AZL Angels 5-4

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Elvis Peralta had a walk-off double with two outs in the 10th inning, as the AZL Athletics Gold defeated the AZL Angels 5-4 on Friday.

Matt McGarry scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Peralta.

Earlier in the inning, Rafael Rincones homered, scoring T.J. Schofield-Sam to tie the game 4-4.

The AZL Angels took a 4-2 lead in the top of the 10th when Julio De La Cruz scored when a runner was thrown out as part of a two-run inning.

Brock Whittlesey (2-0) got the win in relief while Jordan Gubelman (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

De La Cruz doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the AZL Angels.