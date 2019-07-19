Back-to-back homers by France, Pirela fuel El Paso win

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Ty France and Jose Pirela connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 7-4 victory over Reno Aces on Thursday.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Chihuahuas a 2-0 lead.

With the score tied 2-2 in the fourth, the Chihuahuas took the lead for good when Aderlin Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

France homered and singled in the win.

El Paso left-hander Dillon Overton (5-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Taylor Widener (6-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

For the Aces, Juniel Querecuto doubled and singled twice.

With the win, El Paso improved to 12-4 against Reno this season.