Rose leads Batavia to 4-1 win over Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Jackson Rose allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Batavia Muckdogs over the Auburn Doubledays in a 4-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Rose (4-2) allowed one run while striking out five to get the win.

Batavia started the scoring in the second inning when Kobie Taylor hit a two-run single.

The Doubledays cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Adalberto Carrillo hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Muckdogs later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Troy Johnston hit an RBI single and Ronal Reynoso scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Amos Willingham (1-3) went three innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out three in the New York-Penn League game.

The Muckdogs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-3. Batavia improved to 8-3 against Auburn this season.