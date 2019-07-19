Holder leads Hartford to 2-0 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Heath Holder allowed just one hit over seven innings, leading the Hartford Yard Goats over the Trenton Thunder in a 2-0 win on Friday.

Holder (6-2) picked up the win after he struck out five.

Hartford scored its runs when Mylz Jones hit a solo home run in the second inning and Manuel Melendez scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Brian Keller (1-1) went seven innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Thunder were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Yard Goats' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

With the win, Hartford improved to 7-2 against Trenton this season.