Tatum, De La Cruz lift Lakewood over Kannapolis 9-6

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- McCarthy Tatum homered, doubled and singled, driving home five runs and scoring a couple as the Lakewood BlueClaws topped the Kannapolis Intimidators 9-6 on Friday.

Carlos De La Johan Cruz homered and singled with three RBIs for Lakewood.

Lakewood started the scoring with a big third inning, when it exploded for five runs, including two RBI each from Tatum and Carlos De La Cruz.

Following the big inning, the Intimidators cut into the deficit with three runs in the bottom of the frame, including a double by Cruz that scored Michael Hickman.

The BlueClaws later added one run in the fifth and sixth innings and two in the ninth to secure the victory.

Gilmael Troya (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kannapolis starter Kevin Folman (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Intimidators, Cruz doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.