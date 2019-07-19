Rangel leads Rome to 4-1 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Alan Rangel allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Rome Braves over the Asheville Tourists in a 4-1 win on Friday.

Rangel (9-5) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two while allowing one run.

Rome went up 3-0 in the second after Jeremy Fernandez hit an RBI single and Braulio Vasquez scored on a wild pitch.

The Tourists cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Grant Lavigne hit an RBI single, bringing home Terrin Vavra.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Braves tacked on another run in the seventh when Shea Langeliers hit an RBI double, bringing home Justin Dean.

Ryan Feltner (6-7) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked four.