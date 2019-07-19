Vargas, Wilson carry Mahoning Valley to 7-0 win over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Billy Wilson hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Carlos Vargas allowed just two hits over six innings as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers topped the Williamsport Crosscutters 7-0 on Friday.

Vargas (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

In the top of the first, Mahoning Valley took the lead on a home run by George Valera that scored Bryan Lavastida. The Scrappers then added two runs in the sixth and three in the eighth. In the sixth, Wilson hit a two-run home run, while Lavastida hit a three-run double in the eighth.

Tyler Burch (1-1) struck out two batters in the New York-Penn League game.

The Crosscutters were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Scrappers' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.