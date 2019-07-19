Curran’s single leads Delmarva to 9-5 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Seamus Curran hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 9-5 win over the West Virginia Power on Friday.

The single by Curran capped a three-run inning and gave the Shorebirds a 6-5 lead after Adam Hall hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Shorebirds later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Alexis Torres and Nick Horvath scored on a passed ball and Robert Neustrom hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Ruben Garcia (1-0) got the win in relief while Benjamin Onyshko (3-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Mike Salvatore homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Power.