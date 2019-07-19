Dearden hits grand slam, leads Greenville over Columbia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Tyler Dearden hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 9-4 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Friday.

The grand slam by Dearden capped a five-run inning and gave the Drive a 9-1 lead after Tyler Esplin drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Greenville right-hander Alex Scherff (4-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jose Butto (4-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and four hits over five innings.

Jose Miguel Medina homered and doubled for the Fireflies. Ronny Mauricio tripled and singled, scoring two runs.