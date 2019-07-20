Mariners’ Leake perfect through 6 innings vs Angels

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. AP Photo

Mike Leake of the Seattle Mariners is pitching a perfect game through six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Leake has thrown 55 pitches and struck out five Friday night in Seattle.

The 31-year-old right-hander was tagged by the Angels in his last start, exactly a week ago when he gave up seven runs while getting just two outs. The Angels pitched a combined no-hitter that night while the entire club wore jerseys honoring late teammate Tyler Skaggs.

Leake began this game with 7-8 record this year.

The Mariners lead 10-0.