Howell’s walk leads Wisconsin to 2-1 win over South Bend

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Korry Howell drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning to give the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers a 2-1 win over the South Bend Cubs on Friday. With the victory, the Timber Rattlers swept the three-game series.

Leugim Castillo scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Chad McClanahan and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The walk by Howell scored Castillo to give the Timber Rattlers a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, South Bend broke a scoreless tie on an out that scored Rafelin Lorenzo. Wisconsin answered in the bottom of the inning when Brent Diaz scored on a sacrifice.

Reese Olson (3-5) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Casey Ryan (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.