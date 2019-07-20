Rolison, Bernard carry Lancaster to 11-0 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Austin Bernard hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, and Ryan Rolison allowed just two hits over six innings as the Lancaster JetHawks topped the Stockton Ports 11-0 on Friday.

Rolison (3-6) struck out six and walked two to pick up the win.

Lancaster scored nine runs in the first, including two RBI each from Ramon Marcelino and Ryan Vilade. The JetHawks scored again in the fourth inning, when Bernard hit a two-run home run.

Brady Feigl (5-5) allowed nine runs and got two outs in the California League game.

The Ports were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the JetHawks' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.