Phillips, Duggar lift Sacramento over Tacoma 8-6

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Steven Duggar had two hits and scored two runs, and Aaron Phillips allowed just three hits over six innings as the Sacramento River Cats beat the Tacoma Rainiers 8-6 on Friday.

Phillips (1-0) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win.

Sacramento started the scoring in the first inning when Francisco Pena hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 8-1, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kelby Tomlinson scored on an error and Tim Lopes hit a grand slam.

Sean Nolin (3-1) went four innings, allowing seven runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

For the Rainiers, Lopes homered and singled, driving in five runs.

With the win, Sacramento improved to 8-3 against Tacoma this season.