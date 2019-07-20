Lopez leads DSL Orioles2 to 5-2 win over DSL Yankees

, (AP) -- Hector Lopez pitched five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Orioles2 over the DSL Yankees in a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Lopez (2-1) struck out five to get the win.

DSL Orioles2 started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a stolen base and a sacrifice fly that scored Oscar Olivares and James Rolle.

Following the big inning, the DSL Yankees cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Anthony Valenzuela hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Alex Garcia.

The DSL Orioles2 tacked on another run in the seventh when J'Rudjeanon Isenia scored on a groundout.

Nicio Rodriguez (0-2) went three innings, allowing four runs and four hits while striking out three in the Dominican Summer League game.