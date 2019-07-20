Selmo’s double leads GCL Cardinals to 3-0 win over GCL Mets

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Jean Selmo hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the GCL Cardinals to a 3-0 win over the GCL Mets on Saturday.

The double by Selmo, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Tyler Reichenborn hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Ludwin Jimenez (2-3) got the win with six innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Robert Colina (2-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Mets were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the GCL Cardinals' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.