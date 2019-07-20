Sports
Colmenarez, Ovalles and De La Cruz lead DSL Reds in win
, (AP) -- Samuel Colmenarez, Edison Ovalles and Elly De La Cruz each had three hits, as the DSL Reds beat the DSL Orioles1 8-2 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Reds swept the short two-game series.
Colmenarez tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two.
Up 1-0 in the second, DSL Reds extended its lead when it exploded for six runs, including a two-run single by Colmenarez and an RBI single by Ovalles.
DSL Reds right-hander Jesus Rojas (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cesar Angomas (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up seven runs and seven hits over two innings.
DSL Reds improved to 9-1 against DSL Orioles1 this season.
