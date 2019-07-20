Fajardo leads GCL Pirates to 6-4 win over GCL Orioles

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Yoyner Fajardo had three hits and two RBI as the GCL Pirates beat the GCL Orioles 6-4 on Saturday. The GCL Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

GCL Pirates got on the board first in the third inning when it put up three runs, including RBI singles by Fajardo and Andres Alvarez.

After the teams traded runs in the fifth, the GCL Orioles cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Adley Rutschman hit a solo home run.

The GCL Pirates added to their lead in the seventh when Emilson Rosado hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

GCL Orioles saw its comeback attempt come up short after Mason Janvrin hit a sacrifice fly and Craig Lewis scored when a runner was thrown out in the ninth to cut the GCL Pirates lead to 6-4.

Orsen Josephina (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while GCL Orioles starter Jason Montville (2-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Harris Yett doubled and singled twice for the GCL Orioles.

Despite the loss, GCL Orioles is 6-2 against GCL Pirates this season.