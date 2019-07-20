Apostel leads DSL Pirates1 over DSL Indians 3-1

, (AP) -- Shendrik Apostel singled twice as the DSL Pirates1 beat the DSL Indians 3-1 on Saturday. The DSL Pirates1 swept the short two-game series with the win.

DSL Pirates1 got on the board first in the third inning when Osvaldo Gavilan hit an RBI single and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Darwin Baez.

After DSL Pirates1 added a run in the fifth when Sergio Campana scored on an error, the DSL Indians cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Dayan Frias scored on a wild pitch.

DSL Pirates1 starter Raydel Velette (2-2) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Robert Cruz (2-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up two runs and three hits over three innings.

Wuilfredo Antunez tripled and singled for the DSL Indians.