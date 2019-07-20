Paulino’s single leads GCL Red Sox to 5-3 win over GCL Twins

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Leon Paulino hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the GCL Red Sox to a 5-3 win over the GCL Twins on Saturday.

The single by Paulino capped a three-run inning and gave the GCL Red Sox a 5-3 lead after Oscar Rangel hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Dean Miller hit an RBI single, scoring Bramdon Perez in the first inning to give the GCL Red Sox a 1-0 lead. The GCL Twins came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when they put up three runs, including RBI singles by Erick Rivera and Alec Craig.

GCL Red Sox cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth when Rangel scored when a runner was thrown out.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Eddie Jimenez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tyler Beck (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.