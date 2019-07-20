Sports
Moquete, Del Villar lift DSL Cardinals Blue over DSL Phillies Red 11-2
, (AP) -- Darlin Moquete homered and singled, driving home three runs as the DSL Cardinals Blue beat the DSL Phillies Red 11-2 on Saturday.
Darlyn Del Villar reached base four times for DSL Cardinals Blue.
Trailing 1-0, the DSL Cardinals Blue took the lead for good with nine runs in the first inning. The DSL Cardinals Blue sent 15 men to the plate as Moquete hit a solo home run en route to the eight-run lead.
DSL Cardinals Blue right-hander Wilmer Ortega (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Wilson Gherbaz (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up seven runs and four hits while not recording an out.
DSL Cardinals Blue took advantage of some erratic DSL Phillies Red pitching, drawing a season-high 16 walks in its victory.
Wilson Valdez homered and singled, scoring two runs for the DSL Phillies Red. Uziel Viloria singled three times.
