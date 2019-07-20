Moquete, Del Villar lift DSL Cardinals Blue over DSL Phillies Red 11-2

, (AP) -- Darlin Moquete homered and singled, driving home three runs as the DSL Cardinals Blue beat the DSL Phillies Red 11-2 on Saturday.

Darlyn Del Villar reached base four times for DSL Cardinals Blue.

Trailing 1-0, the DSL Cardinals Blue took the lead for good with nine runs in the first inning. The DSL Cardinals Blue sent 15 men to the plate as Moquete hit a solo home run en route to the eight-run lead.

DSL Cardinals Blue right-hander Wilmer Ortega (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Wilson Gherbaz (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up seven runs and four hits while not recording an out.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Cardinals Blue took advantage of some erratic DSL Phillies Red pitching, drawing a season-high 16 walks in its victory.

Wilson Valdez homered and singled, scoring two runs for the DSL Phillies Red. Uziel Viloria singled three times.