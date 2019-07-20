Lopez’s single leads DSL Rangers2 to 8-4 win over DSL Cardinals Red

, (AP) -- Johan Lopez hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the DSL Rangers2 to an 8-4 win over the DSL Cardinals Red on Saturday.

The single by Lopez scored Jeremia Almonte and Frankely Hurtado to give the DSL Rangers2 a 3-0 lead.

DSL Cardinals Red answered in the next half-inning when Sander Mora hit an RBI double, bringing home Bryan Matute to get within two.

The DSL Rangers2 later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Daniel De Leon (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Cardinals Red starter Diorys Guerrero (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Rangers2 improved to 4-2 against DSL Cardinals Red this season.