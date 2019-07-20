Simon leads DSL Cubs2 over DSL Tigers1 9-5

, (AP) -- Ronny Simon had two hits and three RBI as the DSL Cubs2 defeated the DSL Tigers1 9-5 on Saturday. The DSL Cubs2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

DSL Cubs2 took the lead in the first when Flemin Bautista hit a two-run triple and then scored on a passed ball.

DSL Tigers1 answered in the bottom of the frame when Adonis Figuereo drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Adinso Reyes to cut the deficit to two.

The DSL Cubs2 later added four runs in the second and one in the third and fourth to secure the victory.

Yovanny Cabrera (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while DSL Tigers1 starter Adolfo Bauza (0-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Cubs2 remains undefeated (6-0) against DSL Tigers1 this season.