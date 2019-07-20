Acevedo’s sac fly leads DSL Tigers2 to 6-5 win over DSL Mariners

, (AP) -- Yoneiry Acevedo drove in Kendry Marte with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, leading the DSL Tigers2 to a 6-5 win over the DSL Mariners on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Tigers2 swept the short two-game series.

K. Marte scored on the play to give the DSL Tigers2 a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a ground out by Jose De La Cruz.

The DSL Tigers2 later added three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Cesar Calderon drove in two runs and De La Cruz drove in one, while Sergio Tapia drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Lazaro Benitez in the seventh.

DSL Mariners saw its comeback attempt come up short after Noelvi Marte hit a solo home run and a three-run triple to cut the DSL Tigers2 lead to 6-5.

DSL Tigers2 right-hander Alfredo Raciel (1-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Wilton Perez (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.

N. Marte was a double short of the cycle, driving home four runs for the DSL Mariners.