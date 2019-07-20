Estrada’s double leads Scranton/WB to 5-4 win over Louisville

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Thairo Estrada hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 5-4 win over the Louisville Bats on Saturday.

The double by Estrada, part of a four-run inning, gave the RailRiders a 3-2 lead before Kyle Higashioka hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Louisville got within one after Blake Trahan and Scott Schebler hit solo home runs in the seventh and ninth innings.

Domingo Acevedo (1-0) got the win in relief while Louisville starter Tejay Antone (2-4) took the loss in the International League game.