Rodriguez, Mejia spur Monclova to 3-2 win over Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Mejia singled three times, and Daniel Rodriguez allowed just three hits over five innings as the Acereros del Norte defeated the Sultanes de Monterrey 3-2 on Saturday.

Rodriguez (6-5) allowed two runs while striking out six and walking three to get the win.

Monterrey got on the board first in the fourth inning when Yamaico Navarro and Ramon Rios hit RBI singles.

Monclova answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Mejia hit an RBI single, scoring Noah Perio en route to the one-run lead.

Elian Leyva (4-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked two.