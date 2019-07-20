Cribbs Jr.’s homer leads Jackson to 9-6 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Galli Cribbs Jr. hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 9-6 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday.

The home run by Cribbs Jr. started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Generals a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Daulton Varsho scored on an error and Pavin Smith and Jamie Westbrook scored on an error.

In the bottom of the ninth, Montgomery cut into the lead on a triple by Vidal Brujan that scored Thomas Milone.

Michael Kohn (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ian Gardeck (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Jackson improved to 8-4 against Montgomery this season.