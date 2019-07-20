Featherston leads NW Arkansas to 14-3 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Taylor Featherston hit three home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 14-3 on Saturday.

Featherston hit a solo shot in the second, a three-run shot in the fourth and a two-run shot in the fifth. Gabriel Cancel homered and singled, driving home three runs in the win.

NW Arkansas starter Ofreidy Gomez (7-7) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jesse Scholtens (3-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Ivan Castillo homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Sod Poodles.