Deluca’s single leads AZL Dodgers Mota to 4-2 win over AZL Mariners

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jonny Deluca hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Mota to a 4-2 win over the AZL Mariners on Sunday.

The single by Deluca, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Dodgers Mota a 2-1 lead before Alex De Jesus and Deluca scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, AZL Mariners cut into the lead on a forceout that scored Cody Grosse.

Huei-Sheng Lin (1-4) got the win in relief while Adam Macko (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.