Solarte’s single leads AZL Padres 2 to 5-4 win over AZL Padres 1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Angel Solarte hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to a 5-4 win over the AZL Padres 1 on Sunday.

The single by Solarte, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL Padres 2 a 1-0 lead before Yeison Santana hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Trailing 5-2, the AZL Padres 1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Brandon Valenzuela drew a bases-loaded walk and Hudson Head got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

AZL Padres 2 right-hander Jeferson Garcia (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Luarbert Arias (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.