Buelvas leads AZL Athletics Green to 7-2 win over AZL White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Brayan Buelvas had three hits and two RBI, as the AZL Athletics Green exploded for a season-high seven extra-base hits in a 7-2 win over the AZL White Sox on Sunday.

Trailing 3-1 in the fifth, AZL White Sox cut into the lead when Bryan Ramos hit a solo home run.

The AZL Athletics Green extended their lead in the seventh inning when Buelvas hit an RBI single, driving in Dustin Harris.

Jesus Monserratt (1-1) got the win in relief while AZL White Sox starter Hector Acosta (1-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.