SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Seth Brown hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, and Dustin Fowler homered and had three hits as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Salt Lake Bees 8-5 on Saturday.

The double by Brown scored Mark Payton and Fowler and was the game's last scoring play.

Ben Bracewell (1-3) got the win in relief while Salt Lake starter Nick Tropeano (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.