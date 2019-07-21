Olmeda hits walk-off single in 11th, Inland Empire beats Modesto 5-4

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Alexis Olmeda hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Inland Empire 66ers defeated the Modesto Nuts 5-4 on Saturday.

Rayneldy Rosario scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Nuts tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Kevin Santa scored on an error.

Inland Empire starter Cooper Criswell went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and nine hits. He also struck out six and walked one. Nate Bertness (4-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Raymond Kerr (3-5) took the loss in the California League game.

Devin Davis homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

For the Nuts, Santa singled three times, also stealing a base.

With the win, Inland Empire improved to 6-1 against Modesto this season.