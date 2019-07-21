Toerner’s homer leads Springfield to 3-2 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Justin Toerner hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday.

The home run by Toerner capped a two-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead after Rayder Ascanio hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Hooks took a 2-1 lead when Ronnie Dawson hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Ronnie Williams (2-1) got the win in relief while Erasmo Pinales (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dawson homered and singled for the Hooks.