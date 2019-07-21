Tomscha hits walk-off double, Birmingham beats Tennessee 7-6

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Damek Tomscha had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Tennessee Smokies 7-6 on Sunday.

Ramon Torres scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Nick Madrigal scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to give the Barons a 1-0 lead. The Smokies came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when they exploded for six runs, including two RBI each from Christian Donahue and Roberto Caro.

Birmingham tied the game 6-6 in the fifth when Tomscha hit a two-run double.

Tomscha was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs in the win.

Vince Arobio (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Wyatt Short (4-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Jhonny Pereda doubled and singled twice for the Smokies.