Sanders leads South Bend to 5-1 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Cam Sanders hurled five scoreless innings, leading the South Bend Cubs over the Beloit Snappers in a 5-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Sanders (5-4) allowed three hits while striking out four and walking two to get the win.

South Bend took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a wild pitch that scored Jonathan Sierra.

The Cubs later tacked on two runs in the sixth when D.J. Artis hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Clayton Daniel to secure the victory.

Bryce Nightengale (1-4) allowed three runs and got one out in the Midwest League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Beloit won the first game 4-3.