Feduccia, Vargas lead Rancho Cuca. to 10-2 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Hunter Feduccia hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, and Miguel Vargas had three hits and scored two runs as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the Stockton Ports 10-2 on Sunday.

The single by Feduccia capped a three-run inning and gave the Quakes a 3-0 lead after Deacon Liput hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Quakes later added five runs in the sixth and two in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

Austin Hamilton (4-2) got the win in relief while Stockton starter Xavier Altamirano (5-6) took the loss in the California League game.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 6-3 against Stockton this season.