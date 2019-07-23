Seahawks Training Camp Capsule

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-7)

OPEN CAMP: July 25, Renton, Washington

LAST YEAR: Seattle's roster overhaul was successful as Seahawks returned to playoffs after one-year absence. With Russell Wilson playing as efficiently as any point in career and commitment to ground game, Seahawks went 10-6 and earned wild-card spot. Seattle lost to Dallas in opening round of playoffs, but it was still highly successful campaign that again proved general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll are two of better executives in NFL.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: G Mike Iupati, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DE L.J. Collier, WR DK Metcalf, DE Cassius Marsh, K Jason Myers, S Marquise Blair.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: S Earl Thomas, WR Doug Baldwin, DE Frank Clark, G J.R. Sweezy, CB Justin Coleman.

CAMP NEEDS: Seattle needs pass rushers, biggest question mark after trading Frank Clark to Kansas City. Ansah could be answer if he's healthy following offseason shoulder surgery that limited his production last season. But pass rush depth must be developed no matter how effective Ansah is. How competition shakes out at wide receiver will be another camp battle, with rookies Metcalf, Gary Jennings and John Ursua pushing for playing time and roster spots behind Tyler Lockett. Seahawks also need to find trusted nickel cornerback after losing Justin Coleman in free agency.

EXPECTATIONS: Seattle should be among playoff contenders in NFC, but has two significant contract situations to resolve with LB Bobby Wagner and DT Jarran Reed both seeking new deals. Reed will serve six-game suspension to begin season. Getting Wilson signed to extension during offseason shelved any question about starting quarterback. If defense can find pass rush and be better on back end, Seahawks could be on cusp of pushing Rams in NFC West.