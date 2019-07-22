Naylor hits walk-off single, Lake County beats Peoria 2-1

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Bo Naylor hit a walk-off two-run single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Lake County Captains topped the Peoria Chiefs 2-1 on Monday.

The Captains had three relievers combine to throw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Kyle Marman (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Evan Sisk (1-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Edwin Figuera doubled twice and singled for the Chiefs.