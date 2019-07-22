Madden’s single leads Salem to 5-1 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Charlie Madden hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 5-1 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Monday.

The single by Madden scored Keith Curcio and Pedro Castellanos to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.

The Red Sox added to their lead in the sixth when Castellanos scored when a runner was thrown out and Curcio scored on a single.

Castellanos tripled and singled, scoring two runs for Salem.

Salem starter Jhonathan Diaz (5-6) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Erich Uelmen (4-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and five hits over five innings.