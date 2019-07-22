Sports
Banfield’s double leads Clinton to 4-2 win over Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Will Banfield hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 4-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Monday.
The double by Banfield scored Christopher Torres and Davis Bradshaw to give the LumberKings a 3-2 lead.
The LumberKings tacked on another run in the ninth when Evan Edwards scored on a pickoff error.
Starter Jake Walters (2-3) got the win while Sean Wymer (5-9) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.
