Banfield’s double leads Clinton to 4-2 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Will Banfield hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 4-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Monday.

The double by Banfield scored Christopher Torres and Davis Bradshaw to give the LumberKings a 3-2 lead.

The LumberKings tacked on another run in the ninth when Evan Edwards scored on a pickoff error.

Starter Jake Walters (2-3) got the win while Sean Wymer (5-9) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.