LaValley’s double leads Chattanooga to 3-2 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Gavin LaValley hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 3-2 win over the Birmingham Barons on Monday. The win snapped a 14-game losing streak for the Lookouts and a three-game winning streak for the Barons.

The double by LaValley capped a three-run inning and gave the Lookouts a 3-1 lead after Taylor Trammell hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Birmingham cut into the deficit on a triple by Ramon Torres that scored Damek Tomscha.

Chattanooga left-hander Alex Wood (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Lincoln Henzman (2-5) took the tough loss in the Southern League game after allowing two runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Chattanooga improved to 12-4 against Birmingham this season.