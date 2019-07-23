Gardner’s home run leads Spokane over Everett in 10 innings

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Tanner Gardner hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Spokane Indians to a 9-7 win over the Everett AquaSox on Monday.

The home run by Gardner scored Kenen Irizarry after he hit an RBI single and stole second. The home run came after an RBI single by Irizarry that gave the Indians the lead earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Everett scored on a double by Cash Gladfelter that brought home Carter Bins. However, the rally ended when Werner Leal struck Miguel Perez out to end the game.

Irizarry homered twice and singled, driving in six runs and scoring three in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nick Starr (1-1) got the win in relief while Garrett Westberg (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The AquaSox squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. For the AquaSox, DeAires Moses doubled and singled.

With the win, Spokane improved to 4-2 against Everett this season.