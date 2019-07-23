Rangers take 8-game skid into matchup with Mariners

Texas Rangers (50-50, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (41-62, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Pedro Payano (0-0, .00 ERA) Mariners: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

The Mariners are 21-34 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit 168 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 23, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Rangers have gone 22-28 against division opponents. The Texas offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Danny Santana leads the team with a mark of .313. The Mariners won the last meeting 7-3. Marco Gonzales earned his 11th victory and Austin Nola went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Adrian Sampson took his seventh loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .473. Omar Narvaez has 13 hits and is batting .382 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 106 hits and has 49 RBIs. Santana is 15-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .246 batting average, 6.99 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .208 batting average, 7.57 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: day-to-day (back).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: day-to-day (right biceps soreness), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder).