Wilson’s single leads Mahoning Valley to 4-1 win over State College

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Billy Wilson hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 4-1 win over the State College Spikes on Tuesday.

The single by Wilson capped a two-run inning and gave the Scrappers a 2-1 lead after Joab Gonzalez hit an RBI triple earlier in the inning.

The Scrappers later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Wilson hit an RBI single and then scored on an error to secure the victory.

Mahoning Valley right-hander Jhonneyver Gutierrez (2-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Junior Gonzalez (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up two runs and three hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, State College is 5-2 against Mahoning Valley this season.