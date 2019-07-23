Hill scores on error in 10th, Erie beats Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Derek Hill scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Erie SeaWolves to a 4-3 win over the Altoona Curve in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Hill scored after he started the inning on second.

Reliever Ethan DeCaster (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two over three scoreless innings. Matt Eckelman (1-4) went three innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out three in the Eastern League game.

For the Curve, Jason Delay singled three times, driving home two runs.