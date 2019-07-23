Novoa hits walk-off single, Hickory beats West Virginia 5-4

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Melvin Novoa hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Hickory Crawdads beat the West Virginia Power 5-4 on Tuesday.

Miguel Aparicio scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Jonathan Ornelas and then went to third on a single by Novoa.

The Crawdads tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth when Novoa hit a solo home run.

Novoa homered, doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs in the win.

Tai Tiedemann (4-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Elias Espino (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.